June A. Raimond

June A. Raimond Obituary
Raimond, June A. of Wyandotte. January 26, 2020. Age 70. Beloved wife of Fred. Loving mother of Renee (Dave) Kalamejski, Fred (Kim), Shannon (Jim) Mann, and Valerie (Chuck) Sisco. Dear sister of Ron (Carol), Del (Barb), Donald, Roger (Janet), James, Mark, Geralyn, the late David and the late Brian. Proud grandmother of several grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. for Immediate Family, 1:00pm-9:00pm for Family/Friends at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte, 734-285-9000. Funeral service Friday 11:00am at the funeral home. www.czopekfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 29, 2020
