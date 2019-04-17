Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
R. J. Nixon Funeral Home
2544 Biddle Ave.
Wyandotte, MI 48192
More Obituaries for June Thomas
June E. Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

June E. Thomas Obituary
Thomas, June E. April 15, 2019. Age 97 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of Howard “Jeff” Thomas. Loving mother of Diane (Steve) Maciag, Vincent Bradshaw and the late Jim Bradshaw. Dearest mother-in-law of Pat Bradshaw. Dear stepmother of Jeff (Amy) Thomas, John (Karen) Thomas, Jimmy (Kelly) Thomas and Julie (Marty) Cole. Also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation, Monday, April 22, 2019, 1-8 PM. Service Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 11 AM, Molnar Funeral Homes – Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2019
