HUTHMACHER, June K., age 94, of Woodhaven, February 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Weldon Huthmacher. Loving mother of Daniel (Denise) Stanchina. Dearest grandmother of Daniel (Leslie) Stanchina and Tracie Reynolds. Dear great grandmother of Reygan Reynolds and Brinley Stanchina. Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Her cremation will take place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2019