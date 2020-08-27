Or Copy this URL to Share

Barnoff, June Louise. September 3, 1929. Age 90 formerly of Trenton. Beloved wife of the late Donald Barnoff. Loving mother of Debra (Dennis) Lempicki, Ginny Gatchell and Kathleen (Jeff) Shields. Dearest grandmother of Elizabeth, Kristie and Steven. Great grandmother of Thaddeus. Also survived by brother Donald (Arlette) Lettie. Visitation, Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. Service Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11 a.m., Molnar Funeral Homes Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown.



