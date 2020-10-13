BERGMAN, JUNIOR DeWAYNE Age 83 of Jerome, Michigan, formerly of Jay County, Indiana, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson, Michigan. He was born on March 1, 1937 in Jay County, Indiana to Oren E. and Minnie Hazel (Huey) Bergman. Junior married Saundra J. Prible on March 1, 1959 in Liberty Center, Indiana, and she survives. Junior was raised in Jay County, Indiana. They then lived in Omaha, Nebraska for 18 months, and then lived in Taylor, Michigan in 1964 for several years. Junior lived in the Jerome, Michigan area for the past 20 years. He graduated from Bryant High School in Bryant, Indiana in 1956. He was in the Air National Guard Reserves. He was an air courier for a delivery service for many years. Junior was formerly a trustee at Taylor Center Baptist Church and was treasurer and usher at Grace Baptist Church in Somerset Center, Michigan. He loved to entertain at social events and he always brought family members together. He enjoyed gardening, working outside, deer hunting and loved animals. Surviving besides his wife Saundra is one daughter, Ellen Lemelin of Taylor, three sons, Kerry Bergman of Inkster, Terry (Cheryl) Bergman of Carmi, Illinois, Phillip (Kelly) Bergman of Texas, eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, one brother, John Bergman of Monroe, Indiana, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Timothy, four sisters and six brothers. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church in Somerset Center, Michigan with Pastor Brian Hendrick officiating. Burial will take place in Roseland Memorial Gardens in Jackson, Michigan. Visitation will be from 3-7 P.M. Friday at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, Michigan and then from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Baptist Church. Social distancing will be followed. Memorial contributions are suggested to Grace Baptist Church. Send condolences to the family at: www.brownvanhemert.com