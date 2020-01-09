Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Benedic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen E. Benedic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen E. Benedic Obituary
Benedic, Karen E. January 1, 2020. Age 77 of Woodhaven. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Dear mother of Tamara Blach, Amy (Shane) Wiedyke, Amanda (Shawn) Szyjka and Jennifer (Jon) Rosiak. Dearest grandmother of Branden, Alisha, Alan, Kelli, Rachel, Nathan, Connor, Kenna, Andrew and Adelyn. Loving sister of Bill, Lynne, Jim, Michael and Teri. Preceded in death by her one sister Patty and brothers Bob and Tom. Celebration of Life will be January 25, 1-6 p.m. at TV's Grand Event, 2651 W. Jefferson Ave, Trenton, MI. Memorials to Compassus Hospice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Please visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -