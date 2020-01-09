|
|
Benedic, Karen E. January 1, 2020. Age 77 of Woodhaven. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Dear mother of Tamara Blach, Amy (Shane) Wiedyke, Amanda (Shawn) Szyjka and Jennifer (Jon) Rosiak. Dearest grandmother of Branden, Alisha, Alan, Kelli, Rachel, Nathan, Connor, Kenna, Andrew and Adelyn. Loving sister of Bill, Lynne, Jim, Michael and Teri. Preceded in death by her one sister Patty and brothers Bob and Tom. Celebration of Life will be January 25, 1-6 p.m. at TV's Grand Event, 2651 W. Jefferson Ave, Trenton, MI. Memorials to Compassus Hospice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Please visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020