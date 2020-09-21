1/1
Karen L. Grossenheider-Fisk
Grossenheider-Fisk, Karen L. 68 of Woodhaven. Beloved wife of Charles Fisk. Loving mother of Priscilla (Jeremy Albano) Grossenheider-Albano and Timothy Jack Grossenheider. Dearest grandmother of Zander, Meya, Delanie and Teygan. Dear sister of Kathy Keller. A celebration of life gathering will be held at the home of Priscilla Grossenheider-Albano on Saturday, September 26, 2020 beginning at 3 p.m. Please contact Priscilla at cilla0500@gmail.com if you would like to attend. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Brownstown Chapel.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
(734) 692-1515
