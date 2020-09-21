Or Copy this URL to Share

Grossenheider-Fisk, Karen L. 68 of Woodhaven. Beloved wife of Charles Fisk. Loving mother of Priscilla (Jeremy Albano) Grossenheider-Albano and Timothy Jack Grossenheider. Dearest grandmother of Zander, Meya, Delanie and Teygan. Dear sister of Kathy Keller. A celebration of life gathering will be held at the home of Priscilla Grossenheider-Albano on Saturday, September 26, 2020 beginning at 3 p.m. Please contact Priscilla at cilla0500@gmail.com if you would like to attend. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Brownstown Chapel.



