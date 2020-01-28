|
Kahler, Karen Louise (Chwierut). January 24, 2020. Age 63 of Allen Park. Beloved mother of Mark (Amanda) and Donald (Joni). Loving sister of Gayle Munroe and Sandra Kaye Chwierut (Victoria Carnill). Dear aunt of Shawn (Jen) Thibeau and Craig Thibeau (Heather English). Great aunt of five. Karen will also be missed by her many aunts, cousins and friends. She was an active member of the American Legion Post 472 in Melvindale and had a passion for helping others. Visitation, Wednesday January 29, 2020, 1-9 p.m., service at 7 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. Karen will be laid to rest at Woodmere Cemetery.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 29, 2020