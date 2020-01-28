Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
(734) 285-1515
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Kahler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Louise (Chwierut) Kahler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Louise (Chwierut) Kahler Obituary
Kahler, Karen Louise (Chwierut). January 24, 2020. Age 63 of Allen Park. Beloved mother of Mark (Amanda) and Donald (Joni). Loving sister of Gayle Munroe and Sandra Kaye Chwierut (Victoria Carnill). Dear aunt of Shawn (Jen) Thibeau and Craig Thibeau (Heather English). Great aunt of five. Karen will also be missed by her many aunts, cousins and friends. She was an active member of the American Legion Post 472 in Melvindale and had a passion for helping others. Visitation, Wednesday January 29, 2020, 1-9 p.m., service at 7 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. Karen will be laid to rest at Woodmere Cemetery.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -