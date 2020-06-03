Kathleen Elizabeth Cigan
Cigan, Kathleen Elizabeth. Age 93 of Belleville. Passed away peacefully June 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving mother of Randall Arthur (Vera) Cigan, Cheryl Cigan, Nancy (Chris) Ware, Carolyn (David) Faught and Janet (Michael) Brindley. Proud grandma of Tera Shawn (Carl) Kinzel, Kaare Cigan, Michael (Katey) Ware, Carrie (Michael) Nemecek, Samuel (Shannon Clay) Faught, William Faught, Charles Brindley and Dylan Brindley. Great grandmother of Charles, Nicholas, Leif, Kristopher, Henry, Vada, Caiden, Madison and Westin. Preceded in death by parents John and Katherine Wagner and 3 brothers Ernest, Jack and Richard Wagner. Private family services will take place at The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Visit www.martenson.com.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
