Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Kathleen Gasiewski Obituary
GASIEWSKI, Kathleen., age 68, of Grosse Ile, September 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Vincent Gasienski. Loving sister of Gloria Rodriguez. Dearest aunt of Jonathan Rodriguez and Joshua Rodriguez. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Sandra (Randy) Colthorp, Donna (Jack) Priebe and Denise Gasiewski. She is preceded in death by her parents Milton and Catherine Sanovich. Visitation is Sunday, 12-8 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Service is Monday, 10 a.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage on Sept. 25, 2019
