Guffey, Kathleen, known to friends and family as “Kathy,” passed away peacefully on the February 25, 2019, at the age of 66 years. She raised two sons, Christopher and Craig, and one daughter, Amber. She worked as a clerk with the United States Postal Service. She was known for her compassion, honesty and being a hard worker. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and collecting turtle artwork. Kathleen was preceded in death by her father, Raymond. She is survived by her three children, Christopher, Amber, and Craig, and grandchild Isla, and mother Frances, and siblings, Linda (Miller) Agne, Alan Miller, and Deborah (Miller) Hildebrandt. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Christ the Good Shepherd Church at 1540 Riverbank St, Lincoln Park at 10 a.m. Doors will be open at 9:30 a.m. for a gathering with family and friends. Donations may be sent to St. Jude. Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary