Kathleen Marie Mackey - Katie left us on October 20, 2020. Daughter to Jane (Carney) and the late James Mackey. Dear sister of Ann (Ken) Thompson, James Mackey, Kevin Mackey, and Maggie (Amitava) Shee. Celebrated Aunt to Donnie VanWallaghen, Jeff Mackey, Avery Thompson, Jaime Cordell, and Nolan and Neila Shee. Graduate of Gabriel Richard '82 and Henry Ford Hospital School of Nursing '92. Her bright eyes and infectious laugh touched the lives of many. Kate loved the Tigers, Lions and Spartans. She celebrated all things Irish, but if she weren't Irish, she'd be Polish! No in-person service at this time due to Covid-19. See https://remember-kate.netlify.app
for an online remembrance page.