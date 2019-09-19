|
|
Kathleen Mary (Kay) Loughran began rejoicing in her eternal home on September 2, 2019 in Rapid City, South Dakota. She was born November 4, 1927 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Alfred and Mary Jernberg. Kay was born just before the beginning of the Great Depression. As did most American families, Kay’s family struggled during her early years. With her strong maternal instinct, natural intelligence and hard work ethic, Kay made her and her family’s life better. Kay “never met a stranger” and was the matriarch of her large extended family. Her life took her many places, but she settled longest in Dearborn and Northville, Michigan (49 years). She was a proud homemaker for many years, raising 2 daughters and a son. Later, she embarked on a highly successful real estate career in Dearborn, Michigan, becoming one of the most successful brokers and managers in the state of Michigan. She retired to join her husband Jim in travelling the world. Coming full circle, she returned to South Dakota to live out her last years and was a mainstay at West Hills Village Retirement Community (Rapid City, SD) card games and the Gavel Club. Kay’s passing is a huge loss to her family and large group of close friends. Kay will be deeply missed by her friends, children and their spouses, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, whose lives she touched and directly participated in until the end. Her family and friends were everything to her. One of her greatest strengths was that she was present in all the events of our lives, both joyful and challenging. She will be remembered for her bighearted generosity, her loving nature, her adventuresome spirit, and her intrepid skill at cards. She is survived by her daughters Konnie and Lydia (Kim), her son David (Grace), and her grandchildren Jon (Nikki), Suzette, Cristina (Dann), Nicholas (Jamie), James (Margaret), John (Christy), and her many adoring great grandchildren. A memorial service for family and friends will be at the First Presbyterian Church in Plymouth Michigan on September 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ALS Society, ALS.org.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019