Kathleen Ruth Smith-Klem
Kathleen Ruth Smith-Klem of Chelsea, Michigan, formerly of Trenton and Lincoln Park, MI, age 92, passed away suddenly Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She was born April 26, 1928 in Van Wert, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph and Nellie Ruth (Harrison) Armstrong. Kathleen graduated from Lincoln Park High School, and earned her Bachelors and Masters in Education from Eastern Michigan University. She taught in the Lincoln Park School district in Elementary and for the learning disabled until 1985. Kathleen loved to golf at the Westshore Golf Club in Grosse Isle. She enjoyed Euchre, bridge, playing cards in general, and clothes shopping. Kathleen was complimented by all on her beautiful clothes. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends. In 1950, she married Geoffrey Kester Smith, also a teacher and coach in the Lincoln Park School district, and he preceded her in death in 1984. She married Chester Klem in 1986, and he preceded her in death in 2020. She is survived by her sons, Doug (Karen Woollams) Smith of Chelsea, Ron (Laurie) Smith of Pinckney; a sister, Sylvia Gardocki of Lincoln Park; 3 grandchildren, Rose Smith-Woollams, Geoffrey Smith-Woollams, Jessica (Aaron) Chester, and a nephew, Chris. She was preceded in death by her biological parents, and her step-father, Corda Horton. A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2021. Burial will take place at Michigan Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith in Action. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Chapel.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, 2020.
