Kathryn Michaels

Kathryn Grace Michaels, of Grosse Ile and longtime resident of Taylor, MI and Estero, FL, passed away at home surrounded by her family, on August 19, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Albert “Al” Michaels. Loving mother of John Michaels (Connie), Pamela Michaels-Swap (Roger), and Wayne Michaels (Nancy). Dear grandmother of Curtis, Bridget (Justin), Christopher (Brittany), and Briana (Ryan). Devoted great grandmother of Genevieve, Braylen, Jameson, Ainsley, and Tobin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly. She will be missed by family, many friendships, and her lovely friends at Island Woods Senior Apartments in Grosse Ile. Funeral services were held at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 S. Telegraph Rd. Interment at Michigan Memorial Park.



