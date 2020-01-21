|
Kathy Jo Decker, age 61 of Trenton, MI., passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the care of Hospice at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI., surrounded by her loving family. Kathy was born on June 6, 1958 at Riverside Hospital in Trenton, MI., the daughter of Henry and Betty Hersh. Married to Dennis Decker on August 9, 2010, their time together was spent travelling to such places as Hawaii, Ireland, Rome, the Caribbean Islands and the Florida Keys. Kate loved warm, sunny days and anything tropical. Kathy retired from Lincoln Park School District where she worked as a 5th grade teacher for over 25 years. She and her sister, Debbie, had the pleasure of working together at James A. Foote Elementary School for most of that time. Recently, Kathy was graced with a new title, that of Grandmother to Maeva Elizabeth Gravelle, daughter to Kathy’s son Brandon and his wife Rachael. Maeva became known as “Grandma’s little peanut.” Kate, who loved Dalmation Dogs, cherished her dog, “Lucky”. Lucky could often be found laying at Kate’s feet or walking around Elizabeth Park with Denny. Kathy is survived by her husband Dennis, her son Brandon (Rachael) and granddaughter Maeva, sister Debbie Viger (Don), nephew and godchild Stephen Viger, Stepchildren Andrew (Stephanie), Christopher (Liz) and Erin (Soon to be married to Jack) Klupchak, Step grandchildren Bruce, Lola and Henry Decker.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 22, 2020