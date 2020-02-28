Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Katie Crowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katie Marie Crowley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katie Marie Crowley Obituary
Crowley, Katie Marie, age 31, formerly of Allen Park, passed away February 21, 2020. Loving mother of Nathan. Dear daughter of Larry (Diane) Crowley and JoAnn (Jerome) Sabatowich. Beloved sister of Rosanne Brooks Russell, Melissa (Frank) Barbee, Amanda Crowley, and Christopher Crowley. Survived also by many nieces and nephews. Katie will be remembered for her smile that could light up a room, her great sense of humor, and her artistic talent. She had a kind heart and helped many people. Katie loved animals and animals loved her. Home Depot has lost a fantastic employee. We will all miss her immensely.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -