|
|
Crowley, Katie Marie, age 31, formerly of Allen Park, passed away February 21, 2020. Loving mother of Nathan. Dear daughter of Larry (Diane) Crowley and JoAnn (Jerome) Sabatowich. Beloved sister of Rosanne Brooks Russell, Melissa (Frank) Barbee, Amanda Crowley, and Christopher Crowley. Survived also by many nieces and nephews. Katie will be remembered for her smile that could light up a room, her great sense of humor, and her artistic talent. She had a kind heart and helped many people. Katie loved animals and animals loved her. Home Depot has lost a fantastic employee. We will all miss her immensely.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2020