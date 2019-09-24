Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation Society Detroit
43249 Woodward Avenue
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302
(248) 874-1953
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay A. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay A. Smith Obituary
Smith, Kay Annette Ryan, age 83, of Dearborn, died August 25, 2019. Kay was born to David and Alice (Gauthier) Ryan on November 19, 1935 in Sault St. Marie, MI. Kay worked in the Wayne County Library System for 30 years, the last 16 years with the Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, retiring in 1996. With family and friends, she was always there to listen, encourage, gently offer advice, and share a laugh or a tear. We will miss her; her strength, her smile, her love. Kay was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gilbert Smith. She is survived by her loving family; son, James E. Turner and his wife, Teresa May Peyton Turner; step-daughters, Kim Turner Tickle, Robin Turner George, Lori Smith Schultz, and Melanie Smith Klein; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; and siblings, Lenore Jeanene Ryan, Sally Ryan King and her husband, Andre’ R. King, and Roger David Ryan and his wife Margie P. Ryan.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now