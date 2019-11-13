Home

Kelly Lloyd

Kelly Lloyd In Memoriam
In loving memory of Kelly Lloyd Dec 2 1974 - Nov 13 2014 Five years ago today, God took the best angel he could ever have. Mom (Kelly) your soul was so beautiful and everlasting that your presence has never left us. You are missed dearly by so many. We all wish we could see your face again and one day we know we will. Fly high in heaven and continue to look down on us. Let your beautiful soul forever linger and let us know you’re here from time to time. Love always Mom, Dad and Family But with extra love from Emily, Brooke, Lily & Shane.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Nov. 13, 2019
