Kendon, age 71 passed peacefully, after a struggle with pulmonary fibrosis, in his hometown of Dearborn, MI. A professional drummer/musician since 1970 and a member of AFM Local 5 for 50 years, Kendon played most styles of contemporary music in a variety of gigs from lounge acts to weddings, recording sessions, industrial shows, Broadway musicals, jazz concerts, and a 1988 tour of Germany, Austria and Switzerland with a New York company performing Evita. He married high school friend Madelyn Cain and moved to Boston in 1998. Kendon worked with Peter Vanderwarker, top architectural photographer in New England. After moving to Rogers, AR in 2000, Kendon worked at Consumer Testing Labs for 15 years. NW Arkansas musicians welcomed Kendon with open arms where he played a wide variety of music, including three seasons with Les Brown’s Band of Renown in Branson, MO. He moved back to Dearborn in late 2018. Kendon was an avid golfer, accomplished photographer and dabbled in creative writing and recording his own multi-instrumental music at home. Kendon added his own brand of fun to all situations with his exuberant goofiness and zany sense of humor. He was a kind and generous man and a loving husband and step-father. After losing his 20-year-old cat last year, he wrote, “I hope the people who loved us, will miss us.” Kendon will most definitely be missed and will remain in our hearts forever. He designed his headstone to say “…and the beat goes on.” Kendon was preceded in death by his parents, George and Vivian (DeClercque) Everts, and survived by wife, Madelyn, stepdaughter, Nova Zorok and a scattering of cousins and longtime friends from around the country. Per Kendon’s request, there will be no services. Donations to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at pulmonaryfibrosis.org. www.querfeldfh.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 26, 2020