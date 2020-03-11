Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Kenneth A. Carpenter

Kenneth A. Carpenter Obituary
Carpenter, Kenneth A. March 8, 2020. Age 69 of Southgate. Beloved husband of Carol. Loving father of Matthew and Adam (Kim). Dearest grandfather of Kylie, Clark and Daphne. Dear brother of Bill and Richard (Donna). Also survived by brother-in-law David Jarczewski and sister-in-law Judy Borawski. Preceded in death by parents Ralph and Barbara. Visitation, Thursday, March 19, 2020, 1-6 p.m., prayer service at 4:30 p.m. and Veteran’s Honor Guard service at 5 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020
