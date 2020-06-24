Kenneth Albert "Kenny" "Butch" "Sarge" Buckner. Lifelong Allen Park resident, age 78, died June 14, 2020 of complications of COPD/heart disease. Dear father of Melissa (Bredell) Herrer and Michelle Buckner. Favorite brother of Kathleen (Wayne) Buckner Johnson. Beloved grandfather of Helen Messenger, Haley, Hannah and Kayla Herrer. Preceded in death by parents Kenneth Buckner and Louise Moore Buckner, and sister Jean Buckner Mooney. No services are planned at this time. Memorial donations to the American Heart Association or American Lung Association would be appreciated.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.