|
|
Kenneth B. Rye, age 79, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, passed away April 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Pamela K. Rye and dear father of Kim (Jerry) Jantzen, Renee (Jay) Dallaire, Kenny (Dawn) Rye, Steve (Kelly) Rye, and Abbey (Chris) Coleman. Loving grandfather to 9 and great-grandfather to 3. Ken was born on June 28, 1940 to Richard and Carline Rye. He was the oldest of 3 children: Ed (Maryann) Rye and the late Cindy (Everett) Hensley. Ken was happiest when he was surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and announced on www.howepeterson.com.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 15, 2020