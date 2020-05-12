KENNETH BLAINE AKERS
Kenneth B. Akers, age 55, of Brownstown, March 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Beth Ann Akers. Loving father of Jacob (Jillian) Akers, Kenneth Akers and Maddison (Billy) Cochran. Dearest grandfather of Luke Cochran, Lela Cochran and Lennox Cochran. He is also survived by his parents Larry and Lela Mae Akers and his sister Joyce Carsey. He was taken by a custom-built motorcycle hearse for interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
