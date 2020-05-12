Kenneth B. Akers, age 55, of Brownstown, March 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Beth Ann Akers. Loving father of Jacob (Jillian) Akers, Kenneth Akers and Maddison (Billy) Cochran. Dearest grandfather of Luke Cochran, Lela Cochran and Lennox Cochran. He is also survived by his parents Larry and Lela Mae Akers and his sister Joyce Carsey. He was taken by a custom-built motorcycle hearse for interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 12 to May 17, 2020.