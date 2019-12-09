|
|
Deladurantaye, Kenneth; passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital, FL. Ken was born on May 10, 1941 at Delray General Hospital in Detroit, MI, the second son of seven children to the late Raymond and Beatrice Deladurantaye. He was a lifetime resident of River Rouge, MI until 2004 when he and his wife retired to Auburndale, FL. The beloved husband of the late Marilyn, his high school sweetheart and loving wife of more than 50 years. He was a loving father to Kenneth (Lisa), Kathryn (Jonathan) Summers, Lisa (Gary) Ponder, and Lynn (Dennis) Bergeron; proud grandfather to Christen, Derek, Joshua, Katie, and Marshall; and four great grandchildren. Brothers; Thomas, Donald, and Edward; sisters, the late Sherry Chamberlain and Carol Deladurantaye, Janet Chamberlain, and Grace Robertson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Michigan. Tax deductible donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org or by phone (M-F, 9-5) at 703.359.4440
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 11, 2019