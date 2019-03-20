Ray, Kenneth J., 69, March 17, 2019 from Trenton. Passed away suddenly from a medical event he suffered while driving after leaving a family dinner on Sunday, March 17 in Royal Oak. He would have turned 70 the following day. Ken was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman. He loved venturing throughout Michigan with his daughter Natalie, enjoying its rivers and streams, trails and beaches, and dunes and wildlife. He also loved to hunt and fish, read history, camp and canoe, and he enjoyed a good conversation. His passion included his very active involvement in the Downriver Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, where he was affiliated for over 40 years. He also recently published two volumes of his poetry. Besides leaving Natalie (Paul) Cypher and lifelong friend Sue Ann, Ken was the loving brother of Daniel (Nancy), Carol (Buddy) Porch, Richard (Kati), Marge (Diana Latimore), Alan (Sheila), Gail (Mark) Cunningham, Gary (Denise) and the late Nancy (the late Edward) Cole. Also preceded in death by his parents; Dr. Kenneth Ray and Doris Ray. Also survived by many loving nephews, nieces, other family members and friends. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Ducks Unlimited (www.ducks.org then search Memorial and Tribute Giving) Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary