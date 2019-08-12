|
|
Kruse, Kenneth D. of Allen Park passed away August 10, 2019 at age 75. Beloved husband of Theresa M. Kruse (née Turza). Loving father of David Kruse. Dear brother of Walter (Linda) Kruszewski. Dear brother-in-law of William (Pamela) Turza and Gerald (the late Sharon) Alsip. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Anna Kruszewski and his brother-in-law Robert Turza. Cherished friend of the Nemeth, Phillips, Richards, and Perry families. Visitation, scripture service, and Knights of Columbus Chalice ceremony took place Tuesday evening at the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home. A Mass of Resurrection is on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Kateri Church, 16101 Rotunda Dr. in Dearborn, with family and friends gathering at the church 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Please share memories and leave condolences on Kenneth’s online guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 14, 2019