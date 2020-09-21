1/1
Kenneth R. Erving
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IRVING, Kenneth R., age 88, of Rockwood, September 18, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years of Florence (Snyder) Erving. Loving father of Sam (Denise), Sue (Phil) and Karen (Peter). Dearest grandfather of Kenny, Kimmie, Jennifer (Brett), Rick and Rachel; great-grandfather to Kayla (Chance), Sammy and Cameron. He is also survived by his sisters Helen and Loretta, and his brother Duncan. He is preceded in death by his daughter Sandra, his parents Andrew and Leta Erving, and his brother Robert. Mr. Erving served with honor and distinction during the Korean conflict in 1952-1953, and during this time he received various medals, including a Bronze Star for Valor. Kenneth worked for McClouth Steel, was the co-owner of Erving’s Lounge, and a Journeyman pipefitter for Local 636. He was also a volunteer firefighter in Brownstown. He is a 32nd degree Mason and a lifetime member of Rock of Gibraltar, Post 4230. Kenneth was most proud of his family, and provided a loving and caring atmosphere and always enjoyed helping family, friends and neighbors. Service is Monday, 2 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Monday, 1-2 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved