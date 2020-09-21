IRVING, Kenneth R., age 88, of Rockwood, September 18, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years of Florence (Snyder) Erving. Loving father of Sam (Denise), Sue (Phil) and Karen (Peter). Dearest grandfather of Kenny, Kimmie, Jennifer (Brett), Rick and Rachel; great-grandfather to Kayla (Chance), Sammy and Cameron. He is also survived by his sisters Helen and Loretta, and his brother Duncan. He is preceded in death by his daughter Sandra, his parents Andrew and Leta Erving, and his brother Robert. Mr. Erving served with honor and distinction during the Korean conflict in 1952-1953, and during this time he received various medals, including a Bronze Star for Valor. Kenneth worked for McClouth Steel, was the co-owner of Erving’s Lounge, and a Journeyman pipefitter for Local 636. He was also a volunteer firefighter in Brownstown. He is a 32nd degree Mason and a lifetime member of Rock of Gibraltar, Post 4230. Kenneth was most proud of his family, and provided a loving and caring atmosphere and always enjoyed helping family, friends and neighbors. Service is Monday, 2 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Monday, 1-2 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com