Kenneth W. Rasnick. December 12, 2019. Age 59 of Wyandotte. Beloved husband of Joan. Loving step father of David (Tammy) McMath and Daniel (Abbie) McMath. Dearest son of the late Mary Smith. Step-son of Bob Smith. Grandson of the late R.L. and the late Bessie Washam. Dear brother of Tony Smith, Steve Smith and Betty Szarama. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial service, Friday, December 20, 2019, 11:00 AM, St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 2803 1st St., Wyandotte. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 18, 2019