Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Kerry L. WOZNIAK Sr.

Kerry L. WOZNIAK Sr. Obituary
Wozniak Sr., Kerry L., age 68, of Romulus, April 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Deborah Wozniak. Loving father of Glen (Kimberly) Wozniak. Dearest grandfather of Glen Jr., Justina, Kerry, and Gage. He is also survived by his mother, Evelene Chadwick, and his sister, Alexis Good. Preceded in death by his son, Kerry Wozniak Jr., his father, Alexander Wozniak Jr., his grandson, Brandon, his brother, Michael and his sister, Holly. Service, Wednesday, 1 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation was Tuesday, 1 to 8 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 17, 2019
