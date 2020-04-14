|
Visintainer, Kevin J., age 88 of Trenton, passed away April 13, 2020. Loving husband of the late Inez and Marilyn. Dear father of Brian Sr. and Sandra (Myron) Klos. Proud grandfather of Noelle, Brian Jr., Stephen, Sam, and Natalie. Great grandfather of Bentley. Also survived by his brother Carl. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Louise Visintainer. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 15, 2020