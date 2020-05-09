Kevin K. Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miller, Kevin K. May 6, 2020. Age 48 of Grosse Ile. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Madison and Lindsey. Dearest son of Carl and the late Joanne. Dear brother of Karla (Joe) McCaig. Also survived by niece Alexandra Riopelle, cousins Mark (MaryBeth) Martin, Brian (Ann) Martin, Ken (Nicolette) Martin and Jeff (Carey) Martin and faithful companion Blaze. Services have been held. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 9 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
12:00 - 6:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
12
Service
12:00 AM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
(734) 692-1515
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved