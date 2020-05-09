Or Copy this URL to Share

Miller, Kevin K. May 6, 2020. Age 48 of Grosse Ile. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Madison and Lindsey. Dearest son of Carl and the late Joanne. Dear brother of Karla (Joe) McCaig. Also survived by niece Alexandra Riopelle, cousins Mark (MaryBeth) Martin, Brian (Ann) Martin, Ken (Nicolette) Martin and Jeff (Carey) Martin and faithful companion Blaze. Services have been held. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel.



