John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
(734) 285-1515
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
The National Shrine of the Cross in the Woods
Indian River, MI
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
The National Shrine of the Cross in the Woods
Indian River, MI
Kevin P. Sullivan


1985 - 2019
Kevin P. Sullivan Obituary
Sullivan, Kevin P. July 22, 2019. Age 34 of Chesaning, formerly of Redford and Canton. Dearest son of Patrick and Lois. Dear brother of Erin (Laura) Sullivan and their son, Ryan. Dear grandson of Kenneth Groh. Dearest fiancé of Holly Martin, and her two daughters, Zina and Layla. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation Friday, August 2, 3-9 p.m., with a sharing service at 7 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline. Instate Monday, August 5, 10:30 a.m. until time of Service 11:30 a.m. at The National Shrine of the Cross in the Woods, Indian River, MI.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 31, 2019
