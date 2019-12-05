Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
3206 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
(313) 383-1870
Kevin Charbeneau
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
3206 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
3206 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
Kevin Robert Charbeneau Obituary
Charbeneau, Kevin Robert. December 4, 2019. Age 53 of Allen Park. Beloved husband of Becky. Loving father of “K.C.” Kevin Jr. and the late Robert and father in law of Sara. Dearest son of the late Patricia (Jim Duncan) and the late Chuck (Sharon Charbeneau) and son in law of Kitty (Bil Bell) Marra. Dear brother of Chuck, Joel Hahnenberg, Shannon Toro, Nicole, Steve (Stephanie), and Staci. Dearest grandfather of Michael Lemley and Nicholas Charbeneau. Visitation Sunday, December 8, 2019 1-8 p.m. Funeral Monday, December 9, 2019 10 a.m. at the John K. Solosy Funeral Home, 3206 Fort St., Lincoln Park (313) 383-1870. www.solosyfuneralhome.com. Interment Parkview Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 8, 2019
