Kim Charles Aerson

Kim Charles Aerson Obituary
AERSON, Kim C., age 65, of Carleton, November 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol Aerson. Loving father of Jason (Cheryl) Aerson and Brett (Amber) Aerson. Dearest grandfather of Therese, Jessica, Ethan, Blake and Dylan. He is also survived by his fur babies Bella and Sadie. He is preceded in death by his parents Moses and Jacqueline Aerson. We love and will miss you. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2019
