Voran Funeral Home
5900 Allen Road
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-928-2300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home
5900 Allen Road
Allen Park, MI 48101
Kyle Grendys Obituary
Grendys, Kyle Nicklos. June 26, 2019. Age 33 of Melvindale. Beloved father of Riley Grendys. Caring fiancée of Christina Joy. Loving son of Alex and the late Katherine Grendys. Dear brother of A.J., Eric, and Cory Grendys. Dearest nephew of Theresa (Gary) Ross, Linda (Ray), Cindy (Carlos), Jimmy Ross, Cathy (Joe) Hutchison, Bill Grendys, and Tonia Speer. Loving uncle of Paisley, Katherine, and Alexander. Best friend of Kyle Rembowske. Loving cousin of Mark Hutchison, Johnny and family, and Madison. Kyle was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Vera Grendys and his aunt Sophie Speer. Kyle will be deeply missed by family and friends. Arrangements were entrusted to the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. Donations may be made to the family in Kyle’s honor. Please share memories and leave condolences on Kyle’s online guestbook.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 3, 2019
