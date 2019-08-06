Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
The Thon Center
2760 Biddle Ave.
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 282-4400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Thon Center
2760 Biddle Ave.
Wyandotte, MI 48192
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
The Thon Center
2760 Biddle Ave.
Wyandotte, MI 48192
Lanna (Cavins) Gundick


1951 - 2019
Lanna (Cavins) Gundick Obituary
Gundick, Lanna (nee Cavins). August 3, 2019. Age 67, formerly of Wyandotte. Loving mother of Keith (Denise). Grandmother of Dennis Gundick, Arianna Gundick and Chaz Wilcox. Great grandmother of Aiyana Wilcox. Sister of Mike Cavins, Steve Cavins, Dan Cavins and Kathy Krajenka. Also survived by her companion Clayton Hill. Visitation Thursday, August 8, 2019, 2-9 p.m. Service Friday, August 9, 2019, 11 a.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-The Thon Center, 2760 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 7, 2019
