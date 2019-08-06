|
Gundick, Lanna (nee Cavins). August 3, 2019. Age 67, formerly of Wyandotte. Loving mother of Keith (Denise). Grandmother of Dennis Gundick, Arianna Gundick and Chaz Wilcox. Great grandmother of Aiyana Wilcox. Sister of Mike Cavins, Steve Cavins, Dan Cavins and Kathy Krajenka. Also survived by her companion Clayton Hill. Visitation Thursday, August 8, 2019, 2-9 p.m. Service Friday, August 9, 2019, 11 a.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-The Thon Center, 2760 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 7, 2019