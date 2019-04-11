Home

Ruch, Larry E., age 85 of Rockwood, passed away peacefully April 8, 2019. Born November 4, 1933 in Ft. Wayne, IN to the late Glen and Bernice Ruch. Loving husband of Saranel and the late Iretta. Dear father of Patrick (Amy) of Flat Rock, Gregory (Merrilyn) of Carleton, and the late Michael. Proud grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 5. Also survived by his sister Nancy Moore of Butler, IN, stepchildren Terri (Rick) Underhill, Randy Dickey, Joni Duncan, 4 step grandchildren, and 2 step great grandchildren. Larry retired from the Ford Motor Co. Woodhaven Stamping Plant. He loved spending time on his tractor, doing yard work, and attending auctions. To share a memory please visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2019
