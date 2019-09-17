|
Mathewson, Larry J., age 72 of Carleton, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born February 28, 1947 in Trenton, Larry was the son of Edmund and Eleanor (Sharbneu) Mathewson. He married the love of his life, Bonnie Belknap, on August 30, 1969. Larry led a very successful career as a Financial Advisor and Tax Accountant. He also taught school for both Taylor Public Schools and Airport Community Schools, as well as serving on the Airport Board of Education for over 16 years. Larry enjoyed golfing, tennis, kayaking and hiking. He was an avid Detroit Tigers Baseball fan, supporter of the s Project, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Airport Baseball Booster program. Larry leaves to cherish his memory, Bonnie, his wife of the past 50 years; children: Amy (Matthew) Hudson of Kalamazoo and Richard (Laura Sisco) Mathewson of Carleton; four grandchildren: Hunter Hudson, Logan Hudson, Lola Mathewson and Corbin Mathewson; as well as three siblings: Carol (Tony) Czerwonka, Diane (Steve) Gaynier and Kathy (David) Gaynier. Sadly he was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Glen Mathewson. A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Friends may call Friday from 2pm until 5pm and 6pm until 8pm as well as Saturday from 10am until a Memorial Service at 11am. Memorial contributions in honor of Larry may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, s Project or Airport Community Schools Baseball Program. For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 18, 2019