Lary C. Lynn
Lary C. Lynn, June 15, 2020. Age 77 of Southgate. Beloved husband of the late Suzanne. Loving father of Derek and Jennifer Garvin. Dearest grandfather of Kaila, Merranda, Krysten, Lary and Matthew. Great grandfather of Ryan, Maci and Kody. Also survived by 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Lary was a retired Deputy Fire Chief of Southgate. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please check back for updated service information. www.molnarfuneralhome.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
(734) 285-1515
