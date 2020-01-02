Home

Mrs. Laura Ann Antczak-Spath of Trenton passed away peacefully at home on December 30, 2019 at the age of 64 years old. She was born on April 5, 1955, in Detroit, Michigan to Thomas and Virginia (Hogan) Antczak. Laura will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Anthony Spath; her daughters, Toni-Lynn Spath and Karen (Chris) Meader; her sons, Lee (Dawn) Spath and Mike (Deanna) Spath; her father Thomas Antczak; her sisters, nieces, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her mother Virginia Antczak and her son Thomas Antczak. No funeral service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Seasons Hospice in memory of Laura.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020
