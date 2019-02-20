Home

Laura Ann Eggers


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Laura Ann Eggers Obituary
Eggers, Laura Ann, 55 of Coldwater, MI, passed away unexpectedly February 16, 2019. She was born September 23, 1963 in Detroit, MI and grew up in Southgate. Dearest, loving, and compassionate mother of Holly (Michael) McQuaid, Edward Eggers, Alyssa Ochoa and Austin Popejoy. Survived by mother, Joyce Demeter nee’ Phillips, sister Joan (Denzel) Adams and her beloved dog and companion Missy. Preceded in death by father, Ronald A. Gray; brothers, Gary and Ronald Gray. Laura worked as a waitress and was known for her kind, friendly spirit.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2019
