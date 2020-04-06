Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Laura L. Sullivan

Sullivan, Laura L. Age 85, April 4, 2020 of Riverview, formerly of Trenton. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Colleen (Mark) Olsen, Kelly (Tom) Adams, Kerry (Dan) Ellis and Erin (Anthony) Bozicevic. Proud grandmother of Mariah, Nathan, Jacob, Zachary, Erik and Alexander. Dearest sister of Bonnie (the late Jack) Bauer and Susan (Glen) Scott. Also survived by other loving family and friends. Contributions in memory of Laura’s life may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Trenton. Arrangements by The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Visit her tribute at:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 8, 2020
