On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 Laura Lee Reading (Kaloustian/Gavin) passed away at the age of 71. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and friend. Laura was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 15, 1948. The family birth name of Kaloustian was changed to Gavin by her parents when she was a child. Laura graduated from Lincoln Park High School in 1966. Laura’s work history included the Dime Store in Lincoln Park in 1966, City National Bank stock transfer department in the Penobscot building in Detroit, and her last job at Mitchell Buick in Mt. Clemens before giving birth to her first son, Karl. She always said her toughest job was being a “domestic engineer”, and a mother. Both of which she excelled at. Laura met her husband to-be, Dennis Lee Reading, on June 3, 1966 at Camp Dearborn in Milford, MI. Shortly after Dennis left for the military. Laura’s family started to grow for her when she gave birth to her daughter, Lauren, in September of 1968. A kind friend and her family cared for Laura while she was pregnant, and supported her through placing Lauren up for adoption. Dennis returned home from the Air Force and they were married on June 12th, 1971 at Milford Presbyterian Church. Laura and Dennis’s song was “Strangers in the Night” by Frank Sinatra. Laura found this fitting as she and Dennis exchanged glances when they first met. She financed their first home, and lovingly pushed and supported Dennis through college. Together they enjoyed activities such as riding their bicycle built for two, bowling, golf, shooting trap, and teaching Sunday school. Together they raised two sons, Karl (1981) and Kevin (1984). In 2010, Laura and family were reunited with Lauren. It was a pivotal historic moment for the entire family, that has produced much fruit and love. Laura would later stand before her friends and church with Lauren to tell their story together. Laura loved her involvement in various extracurricular activities. It was as much an equal love for spending time with her friends as it was the activity itself. Golfing, bowling, Bunco, The Red Hat Society and crafting were among these activities. Laura was an avid crafter. She loved making crafts and painting ceramics with her good friends. She loved antiques, and collecting them. She was especially fond of Victorian and old country style antiques. Baptized later in her life, along with her sons, Laura was a strong Christian woman. She loved and believed in her Lord, and loved sharing that with others. She raised her children to trust the love of God. This love equipped them to have confidence, love, and respect for themselves and others. One of Laura’s favorite verses from the bible could be found on her bathroom mirror, where the family could read it each day. Romans 8:31 (NIV): “What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?”. She loved angels and had a collection of them near her top shelves so everyone could see in her family room. Laura was a very active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Trenton. Teaching Sunday and Vacation bible school, writing prayer cards, helping organize the craft show and cooking meals in the kitchen for various activities were among some of her favorite ways to serve. She loved spending time with dear friends at various share groups (bible study). Upon moving to Oakland County she really enjoyed visits with pastors and friends from Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, Birmingham. Laura was a great cook, who shared her love for cooking with her children at an early age. In 2006, she won 1st place in the desert category at the state cook-off competition sponsored by the American Diabetes Association with her famous “No Sugar Trifle”. She loved her whole family, especially the children. She would always ask about her grandchildren, nieces & nephews, and grand-nieces & nephews. She loved buying, making, and wrapping presents for them. Laura loved family trips to St. Pete Beach, Florida with her husband and children to visit her father Loris, aunt Sophie, and uncle Marty. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Loris and June (Ethel) Gavin. Laura is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Dennis; children Lauren (Benedikt), Karl (Vanessa), Kevin (Christina); grandchildren Laszlo, Elizabeth, Cy, Maximus, and Abraham; siblings Brian, Deborah, and Karl; and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. A memorial service is being planned for later this year. Laura loved children, and charities that helped them. Donations can be made In Memory of Laura Kaloustian Reading to COAF, Children of Armenian Fund. https://coafkids.networkforgood.com/projects/99620-gifts-in-memory-of-laura-kaloustian-reading
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 28 to May 31, 2020.