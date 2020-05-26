Lawrence J. Houser, Jr. (47) son of Lynette A. Houser, Wyandotte MI and Lawrence J. Houser (Susan), Milford DE, father to Cameron, brother to Dawn Houser and Tammy Jones of Fort Myers and Justin Houser Abdilla of Chicago, stepson Christopher Pink and his mother Doreen Houser, companion Christy Thomas and her daughter, Cassie Stamps, as well as many other friends and family members, lost his courageous battle with metastatic cancer due to cancer complications on May 22, 2020. Larry served in the USMC as a Fire Fighter and Crash Rescue Leader. He had recently been awarded Military Disability Status. Larry received the best possible care and Treatment at Beebe Medical Center and Tunnel Cancer Center in Lewes DE as well as the VA Center in Philadelphia. Larry attended the Milford Church of God which continued to lift him up. He will be sorely missed by anyone who knew him. He was a bright light in many lives. A few months before his own passing, Larry visited another terminal Marine brother to support him and his family. Michigan residents may send contributions in Larry’s name c/o Downriver For Veterans 2447 Fort St., PO Box 275, Wyandotte MI 48192 to be used in pursuing Veterans Rights. Larry will be laid to rest in the Delaware Veterans Cemetery among his military brothers and sisters.



