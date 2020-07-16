1/1
Lawrence "Larry" Szydlowski
Szydlowski, Lawrence "Larry" of Wyandotte. July 12, 2020. Age 81. Brother of Robert (Diana) Szydlowski and the late Charles (Audrey) Szydlowski. Proud uncle of Julie (David) Shepherd, Greg (Golda) Szydlowski, Carol (Rob) Clos, Robert Szydlowski, and Darlene Szydlowski. Great uncle of Sarah (Bishal) Manandhar, Brian Shepherd, and Steven Shepherd. Funeral Mass was held Thursday at Our Lady of the Scapular Parish. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements made by Czopek Funeral Directors (734) 285-9000.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 285-9000
