Lawrence Welsch

Welsch, Lawrence “Larry”. June 13, 2020. Age 85 of Wyandotte. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Michael and William (Mary Jo). Dearest grandfather of Nicholas (Chrissy), Victor and Haily. Dear stepfather of Kim (Michael) Piesik, Cherie (Jim) Cox, Richard (Sharon) Calvin, Amy (David) Curtis, Gary Calvin, Chris (Julie Bourassa) Calvin, Brian (Belinda) Calvin, James Calvin, John (Nicole) Calvin and David (Kimberly) Calvin. Preceded in death by beloved late wife Joan. Visitation Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 1-8:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate Thursday, June 18, 2020, 9:30 AM until time of Mass, 10:00 AM, St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 344 Elm St., Wyandotte.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
