Vaughn, Leath Marie, October 19, 1955 - May 7, 2019, age 63, of Boyne City, MI., formerly of Allen Park, MI., passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 7, 2019 with loved ones at her side. Leath was born in Dearborn, MI., the daughter of the late James and Leath Ann (Sarasin) Vaughan. She attended Allen Park High School and graduated with the Class if 1973. She started her working career with J.L. Hudson's Dept. Store in downtown Detroit for ten years until their closure in 1983. In 1985 she got a job with the US Postal Service and completed her thirty year career in 2015. She was a very dedicated employee and managed to accumulate nearly a full year of unused sick leave and vacation time. Leath's pets were her life. Whether it was hamsters and guinea pigs as a teenager or her cat and dog, Becky and Julian, she put her pets before herself. Her perfect day would be taking Julian to the dog park to play. Leath is survived by her brother, Kevin and Chris (Jakubiec) Vaughan of Carleton, MI. and many cousins. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Stackus Funeral Home in Boyne City with a visitation being held from 1:00 pm until the time of service. A luncheon will follow. The family requests that memorials in Leath's name be made to the Allen Park Presbyterian Church in Allen Park, MI. Family and friends wishing to share a thought or memory are encouraged to do so online at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 12, 2019