Rinaldi, Lenora “Laurie”. May 10, 2020. Age 69 of Southgate. Beloved wife of Tony. Loving mother of Shelley (David) Bottiaux, Tony G (Nicole), Libbie (Brian) Hall and the late David A. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. She was also an aunt and great aunt.Laurie retired from the Detroit Public Schools after 35 years. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Nixon www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 11 to May 13, 2020.