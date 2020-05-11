Lenora Rinaldi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lenora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rinaldi, Lenora “Laurie”. May 10, 2020. Age 69 of Southgate. Beloved wife of Tony. Loving mother of Shelley (David) Bottiaux, Tony G (Nicole), Libbie (Brian) Hall and the late David A. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. She was also an aunt and great aunt.Laurie retired from the Detroit Public Schools after 35 years. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Nixon www.molnarfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved