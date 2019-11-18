|
Leo Kozuh, Age 90. November 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilyn Kozuh and the late Florence Kozuh. Loving father of Linda (Patrick) Bruski, Karen (Gary) Dell, John (Cheryl) Kozuh and the late Gary Kozuh. Dearest step-father of Dale (Renda) Boomer, David (Gail) Boomer, Dean Boomer and Dennis Boomer. Dear brother of Robert (Shirley) Kozuh. Dear brother-in-law of Kathleen Barnett, Carol (Leonard) Miller and Jean Maser. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday 2 - 8 pm at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park Ave., Allen Park (313-382-1150). Funeral Service 11 am Thursday at Weise Funeral Home. Please sign online guestbook at www.weisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2019